Camille Grammer's home has been burnt down in the California wildfires.

The 50-year-old TV star - who is best-known for her appearances in 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - has taken to her Instagram account to post an aerial shot of her home in in Malibu, which has been destroyed by the Woolsey Canyon wildfire.

Camille captioned the image: ''Sadly my house couldn't be saved.

''The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire captain and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I'm grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. (sic)''

In spite of the devastation, Camille still considers herself to be fortunate that she's escaped from the wildfires unharmed.

The TV star wrote: ''Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I'm grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. (sic)''

A host of big-name stars have been tweeting about the wildfires over recent days, including rapper Iggy Azalea, who admitted to being fearful that her house would be destroyed.

She said: ''Iam genuinely concerned about my home burning down it's right on the canyon in calabasas and I can't get home to any of my things right now. (sic)''

But the Australian star later tweeted: ''My house is safe guys, thanks for everyone who sent me updates yesterday on the fire.

Feeling very thankful to have a home to go back to today. (sic)''