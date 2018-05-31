Camila Cabello, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman and more feature in Maroon 5's star-studded music video for 'Girls Like You'.

The pop band - fronted by Adam Levine - dropped an updated version of the track from their sixth studio album, last year's 'Red Pill Blues', featuring rapper Cardi B today (31.05.18), and the promo is brimming with famous female faces.

Confirming the long-rumoured collaboration, Maroon 5 wrote on Twitter: ''Rumors are true. Our new single #GirlsLikeYou, ft. @iamcardib, is out tomorrow. Stay tuned for more! (sic)''

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot, 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres also make cameo appearances.

On the track, Cardi raps: ''Not too long ago I was dancing for dollars/Know it's really real if I let you meet my mama/You don't want a girl like me, I'm too crazy/But every other girl you meet is fugazi. [sic]''

Rita's inclusion in the video comes after Cardi featured in the 27-year-old singer's controversial ''bisexual anthem'' 'Girls' along with Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX.

The foursome have been accused of using controversial lyrics in a bid to chase a hit.

However, Rita apologised, writing: ''Hello everyone reading this. Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationship with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey.

''I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to feel as proud of themselves as I'm learning to feel about who I am.

''I'm ever thankful to my fans for teaching me to love myself to matter what. I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be. Love, Rita. (sic)''