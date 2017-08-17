Fifth Harmony have dismissed Camila Cabello's claims they were too sexualised.

The group were reduced to a four piece in December 2016 when the 20-year-old singer quit and subsequently admitted she had been unhappy with their racy image, but the 'Work From Home' hitmakers insist they feel ''empowered'' and ''everyone'' in music ''touches upon sexual context'' in some way.

Asked about Camila's unhappiness at the sexy direction they'd taken, Lauren Jauregui said: ''We know how hard we've worked, we know how our choreography makes us feel empowered. We have our voices, which are incredible and kind of ­surpass anything else.

''I'm pretty sure everyone in music touches upon sexual ­context one way or another.''

The group - which also includes - Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke - insisted they were ''nervous and scared'' about continuing with Fifth Harmony after Camila left, but they now feel they are at their best.

Speaking to Dan Wootton for The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast, Dinah said: ''I remember in my heart we were actually really nervous. We were scared and it was definitely a hard time, especially at the top of this year.

''We have each other and we knew that that wasn't it for us.

''We had the conversation, we were debating and going back and forth and, actually, we all knew. We all knew in our hearts there was something greater than what we had created and, honestly, I feel as though we are at our peak right now. Like we have so many great things to be blessed for...

''Right now we're really focused on each other. We're so excited and we have so much more to look ­forward to, so that's kind of where we are at right now.''