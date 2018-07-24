Camila Cabello has had three different hair colours in three days.

The former Fifth Harmony star- who is currently touring with Taylor Swift on her 'Reputation' tour - debuted her blue braids on Instagram on Saturday (21.07.18) posting a photo of the back of her head to display her blue French plaited hairstyle.

Just a day later on Sunday (22.07.18) the 'Havana' hitmaker posted a photo of herself waiting to go on stage, revealing her pastel pink layer of hair- wearing a blue oversized sports jersey with fishnet tights and chunky black ankle boots

She wrote: ''Did my pink head really just sing for a stadium in New York in the rain while the sun was going down? if I'm dreaming tonight, don't wake me up #reputationTour. [sic]''

The star was flooded with comments of support from fans.

One wrote: ''I WAS AT THE CONCERT SCREAMING MY HEAD OFF I LOVE YOU AND TAYLOR THE CONCERT WAS AMAZING. [sic]''

Another said: ''OMG UR HAIR IS AMAZING AND THOSE JERSEYS LOOK AWESOME ON YOU. [sic]''

Camila wasn't done there and posted another photo on Monday (23.07.18) displaying her new pastel purple hair styled in a high braided ponytail.

One fan noticed the change in Camila's locks and said: ''Blue hair, pink hair, purple hair! Are you trying to tell us something? Still though, stunning as always!''

Meanwhile, the pop star has revealed that she fulfilled a childhood dream by performing to a crowd of thousands in Central Park.

The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker was thrilled to sing for the audience who had gathered in the New York park as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series.

She told concertgoers: ''I have like, an obsession with New York City. My favourite song from my album right now is 'Consequences', and I had this dream of performing it here in Central Park, so thank you so much for making that happen!''