Camila Cabello plans to ''fall'' for Shawn Mendes ''like nobody is watching''.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker is in a relationship with the 'If I Can't Have You' singer but she refuses to talk about it as she wants to ''protect'' it.

She said: ''I don't know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it ...

''Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.''

And the 22-year-old singer ''loved'' working with Shawn on their track, 'Senorita'.

Speaking about how it came about, she added to the Women in Music issue of ELLE magazine: ''I mean, I love him. We have always connected; we have the best time together. Shawn texted me the idea for the chorus for Senorita. He was like, 'Hey, what if we work on this and do it together?' I was on the Taylor Swift tour and hadn't been in the studio for a while. I didn't want to do it, and then a few months later, I couldn't get the song out of my head. I [finally] told him, 'I think we should do this.' He was like, 'I don't want to do it anymore.' It went back and forth for, like, eight months. Then we finally went into the studio and reworked it so we both felt good about it, without any pressure. I love working with him so much.''