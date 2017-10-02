Camila Cabello went through a ''rough patch'' with eyeliner.

The 20-year-old singer has admitted she can't shake the nightmare she suffered five years ago when she failed to apply a sleek of black liner on her eyelid because she has ''the worst hand eye coordination''.

Speaking to E! News about her beauty blunder, the 'Crying in the Club' hitmaker - who was announced as the L'Oreal Paris ambassador earlier this year - said: ''Eyeliner and I went through a rough patch at the beginning! I have the worst hand eye coordination and not the best handwriting. I usually use a brush, angle it at the same spot every time, and then follow the line. If I'm really in a rush, I use Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara from L'Oréal Paris, which makes my lashes look super full really fast.''

But the musician has revealed she has found a method to apply the cosmetic product that best suits her.

She explained: ''The perfect cat eye all depends on what works for your eye shape and what works best for your eyes. For me, I learned it's best to not do thick liner all the way, but to make it super thin and make it thicker at the ends. Also using the darker shades of shadow in the outer corners.''

But Camila has revealed she feels her ''sexiest'' when her skin looks ''healthy'', as she feels ''more comfortable'' when she is au naturel.

When asked when she feels her best, the former Fifth Harmony band member said: ''[When I have] healthy skin.

''I think this whole journey has made me more comfortable in my own skin, literally and metaphorically. I like to wear less make-up when I can because I have gotten more comfortable with myself...I feel like now i have more room to grow in my personal style too.

''I like to throw on balm or gloss to bring out my colour. When I have to go on red carpet and need a little more, I use L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick.''