Camila Cabello wore a $2 million collar necklace to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (26.01.19).

The 22-year-old pop star - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - wowed on the red carpet outside the Staples Center, where she was seen sporting a Versace gown with jewels by Le Vian.

The brunette beauty - who is currently dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes - also donned a $2 million collar necklace featuring 64 carats of diamonds for the special occasion, according The Hollywood Reporter.

During the annual bash, Camila paid tribute to her father by performing 'First Man' - which features on her sophomore album 'Romance' - in front of the star-studded audience in Los Angeles.

As she was singing the track, Camila walked into the crowd to hold hands with her father, who was sat among the audience.

Meanwhile, Camila previously insisted she's developed a ''better, wiser perspective'' on life over recent years.

The chart-topping star feels she's now more mature and Camila is actually relishing the ''adventure'' of growing up.

Camila - who joined Fifth Harmony during her teens, after initially auditioning as a solo artist on 'The X Factor' - shared: ''Honestly, I'm, like, never on social media - I don't know what people think about me. There are probably a lot of misconceptions, but I don't care.

''I think I have a better, wiser perspective on things because I am older and I understand myself a lot more. I feel far more grown-up. Growing up! It's an adventure.''