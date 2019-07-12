Camila Cabello used to be ''scared'' of meeting people.

The 'Havana' hitmaker - who has recently been romantically linked with Shawn Mendes following her split from Matthew Hussey - feels ''more alive'' now than she did when working on her debut solo album 'Camila', which was released in January 2018, has found a lot of inspiration for her new music after taking herself out of her ''little bubble''.

She said: ''Since that album I've fallen in love and I've experienced life - I feel so much more alive now, and I don't feel scared anymore.

''I think that on a personal level I was just scared: I was scared of going out and meeting people, going on dates and this and that, and I kinda was very sheltered in my own little bubble, and since I've broken that bubble, it's kinda like a never-ending place to pull from because it's all coming from a real place.''

But one place the 22-year-old star won't be turning to for inspiration is social media as she thinks it affects the ''purity'' of her writing.

She told the new issue of Clash magazine: ''I just want to be coming from such a pure state, and I feel like going on social media and seeing opinions - even if they're good ones; people's opinions comparing yourself to other people - I really think that it affects the creative process. I feel like it's necessary to just be as human as you can all the time, but especially keeping it pure for the writing process.''

The former Fifth Harmony singer doesn't worry about looking like ''trash'' in paparazzi photos because she refuses to ''sacrifice'' her time to make sure she looks perfect at all times.

She said: ''You see pictures of me in LA and sometimes I just look like trash because I didn't know that there was going to be paparazzi there.

''I don't dress for that all the time. I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna go around the corner,' and then I'll see the picture on the Internet and I'll be like, 'S**t!'

''But it's just because I can't - I can't be in heels and do two hours of glam every day just in case there's a picture of me. That's just not a sacrifice I'm willing to make.''