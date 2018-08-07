Camila Cabello was ''hesitant'' to collaborate with L'Oreal Paris.

The 'Havana' hitmaker didn't immediately agree to creating her own make-up line with the brand because music is her priority but jumped at the chance when she realised she didn't have to ''pretend'' to have the same expertise as Fenty beauty founder Rihanna or lip kit guru Kylie Jenner.

In an interview with Vogue, she said: ''They asked if I would be interested in collaborating with them on a make-up line. It was the first make-up collaboration that they've done with one of their spokeswomen.

''So I was a little bit hesitant because music has definitely always been my focus and always will be, and I'm very picky about the things that I do and the things I do with the little time off I have from my shows and my music.

''But I was really into the idea because I realised I don't pretend to be a make-up mogul like Rihanna or Kylie. I don't know how to do fancy make-up tricks - fancy eyeshadow, fancy contouring - I don't know how to do any of that.

''But I just realised with this line I don't have to pretend to be anything I'm not. The products are all products that I wear, and that I would wear on a day off.''

The 21-year-old former Fifth Harmony star launched her collection last month and named it after her home city, the capital of Cuba, as she wanted her products to represent what you would wear on a ''hot summers day''.

She said: ''I wanted the title of this collection to be Havana because to me this collection represents, you know, on a hot summer day I wouldn't want to wear any kind of foundation or product that feels like it's heavy on my skin or causes me to break out after.

''So it's very natural and sunlit and glowy. It's the brand's first liquid bronzer that they've ever had and it's a very golden, almost shiny bronzer, eyeliner and these lip glosses that I use literally every day. ''