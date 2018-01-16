Camila Cabello has admitted she's desperate to work with The 1975.

The 20-year-old singer released her debut solo album 'Camila' on Friday (12.01.18) after having left Fifth Harmony in 2016, and she's already thinking about what music she'd like to create next, as she admits she'd love to get into the studio with the 'Chocolate' rockers.

Speaking to Zane Lowe during an interview for Beats 1 Radio, she said: ''Oh my god, I want to work with them so bad. I'm on a 1975 rollercoaster right now. I can't stop listening to them. I wanna work with them so badly. I was listening to them in the car the other day and I was like, I just want to DM Matt Healy and be like 'Hey, can we work together?'''

And a collaboration might not be completely off the cards, as the 'Havana' hitmaker can recall meeting frontman Matt Healy at previous concerts.

She added: ''I think I've met him before because I've been to two 1975 concerts because I was obsessed with them. Yeah, I'm 100 percent down because I love them so much.''

During the interview, Zane even got his phone out to send a message to the 'Somebody Else' hitmaker, informing him of Camila's collaboration dream.

He said: ''I'm texting him right now.''

To which an excited Camila replied: ''Oh my god, text him! Let's make it happen.''

Elsewhere in the chat, Camila revealed she was determined to make sure her album featured a range of different songs, as she doesn't want to become predictable.

She said: ''I never want to do what people expect me to do. I feel like it's uninteresting if I just came out with 'Havana' part two and part three and my album was just a bunch of different versions of 'Havana.'''