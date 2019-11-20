Camila Cabello has vowed to be more rebellious because she hasn't done anything she shouldn't have since she was 16.
The 22-year-old singer has vowed to get up to more mischief as she can't remember doing anything she'd been told not to since a time she and one of her Fifth Harmony bandmates snuck into a party.
Asked the most rebellious thing she's done, she told Rolling Stone magazine: ''When I was in the group, me and one of the girls snuck into this club on the first floor of a hotel for a white party.
''We were, like, 16 or something, and if we wanted to leave the room, we had to tell the tour manager so our security and our team at the time were looking for us. It's not a great answer: The last rebellious thing I did was when I was 16 years old.
''It was fun because we weren't allowed to be in it. But actually this is inspiring me! Next time you talk to me I want to have a more recent answer.''
The 'Havana' hitmaker insists she isn't ''super wholesome and pure'' but doesn't think she's got it in her to be deliberately mean to anyone.
She said: ''I'm sure I've been mean by accident, but I'm so sensitive that I couldn't intentionally hurt someone's feelings. I'm not saying that to sound super wholesome and pure -- I just don't have any memory of me being capable of doing that.''
Meanwhile, Camila - who is dating Shawn Mendes - admitted the best form of ''therapy'' for her is listening to songs from her childhood as they make life feel ''simple and fun'' again.
She said: ''My therapy is listening to songs from the early 2000s.
''I actually have a playlist I found on Spotify: 'Shut Up and Drive', Rihanna; 'My Humps', Black Eyed Peas; 'Fergalicious', Complicated', Avril Lavigne.
''Whenever I feel anxious or want to make myself happy, I just put that on and I sing at the top of my lungs. I'm obsessed with songs from my childhood. It just makes life feel simple and fun.''
