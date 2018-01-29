Camila Cabello wants to work with Ed Sheeran again, despite not using their collaboration for her debut album.

The 20-year-old singer worked with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker for an unreleased track which never made the cut for her self-titled debut - which was released earlier this month - but the young star says she would ''definitely'' team up with the flame-haired musician again.

She said: ''I definitely wanna do something with him again. I definitely think that's gonna happen. I mean, I don't know if it's gonna happen from his side, but I'm gonna trick him.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker insists there was no malice behind her decision not to feature her collaboration with Ed, 26, on her album, as she says the track just didn't ''fit sonically'' with the rest of her record.

She added: ''It's like one of those weird things because I love him so much and he's been one of my musical heroes and he knows that. So I felt kinda weird ... but at the end it just didn't fit sonically with the album, even though it's such a great song, it just felt like the only one that felt like it was on another kind of album.''

One song which did make it onto Camila's album though, is her track 'Real Friends', which she highlighted as her most vulnerable song on the record.

Speaking to Billboard about the tracks she said: ''That's not something that's easy to admit, is to be like 'I'm lonely,' because I feel like when you post on social media ... Everybody just posts like the highlight reel from their lives and unless you have a finsta [fake Instagram], people don't really broadcast that part, which is like, I'm lonely, I'm afraid. And that's what's so great about music, and that's something that you'll never see from me in the public side, you'll only hear in my music.''