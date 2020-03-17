Camila Cabello wants people to practice ''loving kindness meditation'' during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday (16.03.20) to encourage her fans to practice the form of meditation - which involves saying a small prayer for your loved ones - in the hopes of keeping the vulnerable safe from the spread of the flu-like respiratory illness.

In a lengthy caption alongside an image of herself meditating, the 'Señorita' hitmaker wrote: ''In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it's important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let's not be indifferent to others risk. it's our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others' reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this.

''We can't think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don't want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution. So I'd like you to take 10 minutes of your day today to either look up loving kindness meditation on Calm or YouTube. (sic)''

Camila went on to share her own instructions, as she urged people to ''stay safe''.

She added: ''Just follow these instructions: close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel gravity grounding your body to the earth's surface and supporting you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to just notice the natural flow of your breath. Being aware of breathing in, breathing out. Following every inhale and exhale with your attention.

''Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say 'May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.' Repeat until you really feel it in your heart - love you guys, please stay safe ! (sic)''

The 'Havana' singer isn't the only star turning to meditation during the outbreak either, as Lizzo recently uploaded a 30-minute video in which she guided her fans through a calming session.