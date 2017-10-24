Camila Cabello would love to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar.

The former Fifth Harmony singer is set to release her debut solo album 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.' in 2018, and although she might have finished recording the tracks for the album, she has admitted she'd love to join forces with the 'Humble' rapper.

When asked who she'd most like to collaborate with, she said: ''A lot, all of them. Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper. I'm gonna say that.''

Camila would also love to see Chance The Rapper live in concert, as well as chart-topping rockers Coldplay.

Asked which acts she'd like to see live, she said: ''I would love to see Coldplay live! I'd love to see John Mayer live, and I'd love to see Chance the Rapper live.''

And whilst the 'Havana' hitmaker admits that her go-to karaoke song is ''any Nicki Minaj song'', she says she would love to cover Queen's 'Somebody To Love', even though she thinks the track is ''untouchable''.

When asked by Buzzfeed which song she'd most like to cover, Camila said: ''I would never do this, because I feel like it's an untouchable thing and it's better left untouched, but 'Somebody to Love' by Queen.''

The 'Crying In The Club' singer parted ways with 'X Factor' finalists Fifth Harmony in 2016, and recently said going solo has allowed her to voice who she really is.

The American-Cuban beauty said: ''Making my own music now, it truly is my voice, I'm able to actually talk about who I am, and a big part of that is my culture and my family ... How I'm able to represent other people that are Latin is better because now I actually get to talk from my voice.''