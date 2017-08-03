Camila Cabello is looking for love.

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' hitmaker is on the hunt for a boyfriend.

Asked what her plans are for the rest of the year, she said: ''Yes - I want to have a boyfriend. I'm just kidding! I would love to just go on like a vacation with friends because I haven't had time to do that. I'd love to go to Rio with them.''

And the 20-year-old singer feels she is much more ''comfortable in her skin'' now she is older.

She added to Teen Vogue magazine: ''I think as you grow, you start discovering more about yourself and getting more comfortable in your skin. And I think that's made me feel like I don't have to do as much anymore.

''I get to make all these decisions for myself, so I can just wear what I want to wear and I don't have to wear a lot of makeup if I don't want to. I guess I'm just more in tune with who I am and what I like and what I don't - and I have the freedom to do it.''

Meanwhile, Camila previously revealed it is the dark moments in her life that give her ''confidence''.

She explained: ''I feel amazing and I felt like I needed to go through it. You need to go through those times to be able to ... When you're out of them, you realise that you can get through it. Then the next time you feel low, you're like, 'OK, last time I never thought I could get up and I did, so I know I can do this!' It just gives you this confidence that, even when it feels like the end of the world, it never is.''