Camila Cabello puts eggs on her face to make her pores smaller.

The 21-year-old singer has revealed that her top tip for great skin is to use egg whites as a face mask; the former Fifth Harmony member got the beauty hack from her mother and swears it improves your skin.

In an interview with Glamour, she said: ''My mom and I do this thing where you get the white of an egg yolk and you put it on your face, and it makes your pores smaller.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker thinks it's extremely important to look after your skin inside and out so she drinks lots of water every day and scrubs her face every night before bed.

She said: ''You have to just take care of your skin and drink a lot of water, and always wash your face before you go to bed, no matter how tired you are.''

The Cuban pop superstar is considered to be one of the most stylist and beautiful women in the music business but she admits she was not always so makeup savvy and it was only after auditioning for 'The X Factor USA' at the age of 15 in 2012 that she started taking beauty seriously.

She said: ''I think that when I was really young obviously everyone goes through their awkward years as a teen. I went through mine in front of a lot of people, or with cameras in my face.

''So, I started wearing makeup really as soon as I was on 'The X Factor', so that was the first time that I was wearing makeup. After that, I started playing with doing eyeliner on myself, and I don't have the steadiest of hands. So, I'd take videos and post them on Twitter and my fans would zoom in, and my eyeliner would look like I'd drawn a mountain on my eye - it was so uneven and ugly.''