Camila Cabello has asked her fans to ''be kind'' in the wake of her split from Matthew Hussey.

The 22-year-old singer was reported earlier this week to have ended her romance with the British love guru after over 18 months of dating, and she's now taken to social media to ask her fans to stay ''compassionate, sensitive, and respectful'' after some people began sending Matthew ''hateful things''.

On her Instagram Stories, she said: ''To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things.

''You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about.

''Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone.''

Although Camila doesn't state what she's referring to, several of her fans have flooded Matthew's Instagram comments with the lyrics to 'Señorita', Camila's steamy new track with Shawn Mendes.

The couple were reported to have split this week, with sources claiming it was a ''mutual decision''.

An insider said: ''Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way. This is of course going to fuel rumours that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker began dating Matthew - who is based in the US - in early 2018 but the pair didn't go public with their relationship until February this year.