Camila Cabello is ''truly heartbroken'' to have to postpone 'The Romance Tour'.

The 'Havana' hitmaker has been forced to reschedule the extensive run, which was due to kick off on May 26 in Oslo, Norway, and wrap in Miami, Florida on September 26, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Camila says she and her team are taking ''extreme precautions'' to ''protect'' everyone involved in the production and her fans, but admitted she is ''so sad at the thought of disappointing'' loyal fanbase.

In a lengthy note posted on social media, she wrote: ''with all the news constrantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we're also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys.

''i'm truly heartbroken to say that we've decided we need to postpone the tour... we can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do.

''I'm so sad at the thought of disappointing you. I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you. (sic)''

The 'Señorita' singer - who is dating Shawn Mendes - promised that the shows a ''really magical and special'' and she can't wait to see everyone's reactions, whilst she vowed to ''cuddle [the] faces'' off her fans at the concerts, which will be rescheduled once it's safe.

She continued: ''We've been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and i just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible.

''I promise I'll see you and cuddle your faces off when it's safe and all this passes.

''Thank you for being there for me and caring about me always. I love and care about all of you so much too.

''To all of you that are going through a difficult time right now, I'm sending you lots of love and light your way, remember be gentle and loving and kind to yourself. Let's be compassionate and take care of ourselves and each other.

''When the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us. (sic)''