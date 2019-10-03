Camila Cabello thinks the ageing process is ''beautiful''.

The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker can't wait to get older and is looking forward to the day she can ''wear her age with pride''.

She told Elle.co.uk: ''As I get older I realise that the ageing process is so beautiful. I love and admire women like Oprah [Winfrey] who's talked about wearing your age with pride a lot.

''It's so ingrained in our culture to carry our age as this badge of shame and to not want to tell people how old we are. Instead, we should be celebrating how many years we've lived. Looking at it in a different way is so important - I want to be a woman who looks at it like that.''

Camila Cabello has collaborated with L'Oreal Paris but she previously admitted she was ''hesitant'' about creating her own make-up line.

She said: ''They asked if I would be interested in collaborating with them on a make-up line. It was the first make-up collaboration that they've done with one of their spokeswomen. So I was a little bit hesitant because music has definitely always been my focus and always will be, and I'm very picky about the things that I do and the things I do with the little time off I have from my shows and my music.

''But I was really into the idea because I realised I don't pretend to be a make-up mogul like Rihanna or Kylie. I don't know how to do fancy make-up tricks - fancy eyeshadow, fancy contouring - I don't know how to do any of that. But I just realised with this line I don't have to pretend to be anything I'm not. The products are all products that I wear, and that I would wear on a day off.''