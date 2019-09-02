Camila Cabello is set to release the ''first instalment'' of her new romance-themed project on Thursday (05.09.19).

The former Fifth Harmony star - who is dating Canadian pop hunk Shawn Mendes - has been dropping teasers for her new music on social media, firstly with a video titled 'What Do I Know About Love?'.

In the YouTube clip, the 'Havana' hitmaker explains that she wants her ''life to be a work of art'' and her ''songwriting to be the camera that I take a picture of it with''.

She says: ''I've learned a lot about love in my 20s, but not enough to maintain any control in the face of its power.

''And for every new thing I learned, there was something else I couldn't understand.

''I thought I was making art before.

''Writing songs was me making art but now I want my life to be a work of art, and my songwriting to be the camera that I take a picture of it with.''

The pop star then shared a video of her with a golden bra on with a heart keyhole, which when unlocked, turns into a mechanical box, like the children's toy Polly Pocket, with a purple heart and princess castle inside.

A message is then shown, which reads: ''Welcome to the world of Romance.

''You are cordially invited to experience the first installment on September 5, 2019. Truly surrender to the drama. Courtesy of Camila Cabello. (sic)''

The new music will follow Camila and Shawn's steamy duet 'Señorita'.

Meanwhile, 'In My Blood' hitmaker Shawn recently insisted he won't talk about his relationship without consulting his girlfriend first.

The 21-year-old singer was asked at a recent concert if his thoughts on love had changed since romancing Camila, but he played coy about their romance, saying he doesn't want to get too personal without checking if she is comfortable with the publicity of their love life.

Speaking as he chatted to fans after his concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, he said: ''Honestly, I want to talk to you guys about this stuff, because it's not just me in the relationship, you know? There's another person involved, and I can't say things that I feel ... It's not just me deciding, you know?''

Shawn and Camila, 22, were first romantically linked in June, but have yet to speak in detail to confirm their rumoured relationship.