Camila Cabello is creating a cosmetics line for L'Oreal.

The 'Havana' hitmaker has been a brand ambassador for the beauty firm since last year, appearing in several advertisements for their L'Oreal's Elvive haircare range, and she's now taking their collaboration further.

She teased: ''i've got a secret i can't wait to tell you (sic)''

She then followed up her Twitter post by sharing images of herself wearing metallic make-up and wrote: ''Havana. @LOrealParisUSA make up coming soon #CamilaxLOreal (sic)''

L'Oreal also shared the same pictures and teased on their social media accounts: ''Topping the charts is not all Camila Cabello has been up to... #CamilaxLOreal (sic)''

It isn't yet known when the 21-year-old star will release her collection, or what products will feature.

Camila has previously spoken of her own make-up mishaps and admitted she took some time to perfect the use of eyeliner.

She said: ''Eyeliner and I went through a rough patch at the beginning! I have the worst hand eye coordination and not the best handwriting. I usually use a brush, angle it at the same spot every time, and then follow the line. If I'm really in a rush, I use Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara from L'Oréal Paris, which makes my lashes look super full really fast.''

But the 'Crying in the Club' hitmaker found a method to apply the cosmetic product that best suits her.

She explained: ''The perfect cat eye all depends on what works for your eye shape and what works best for your eyes. For me, I learned it's best to not do thick liner all the way, but to make it super thin and make it thicker at the ends. Also using the darker shades of shadow in the outer corners.''