Camila Cabello is teaching Shawn Mendes to speak Spanish during their self-isolation period.

The couple have been spending time together in Miami, Florida, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Camila has now revealed they're teaching one another some new skills to make the most of their time stuck indoors.

Whilst Camila is teaching her boyfriend how to communicate in Spanish, the 'In My Blood' hitmaker has been giving Camila guitar lessons.

Posting a picture on her Instagram Story of herself holding up a guitar, the 23-year-old singer wrote: ''Shawn is teaching me this [guitar] and I'm teaching him Spanish, in the words of dababy, LETS GOOOO (sic)''

Shawn, 21, isn't the only star learning a new language whilst in quarantine, as One Direction star Harry Styles recently admitted he's been learning Italian whilst hanging out with friends in their ''self-isolation pod''.

The 'Adore You' singer revealed: ''It's a little difficult but it's all right - I'm lucky I'm with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod. It's a very strange time but we're just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks - you know, the classic quarantine stuff!

''Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.''

Meanwhile, Camila previously took to Instagram to ask her fans to take part in ''loving kindness meditation'' in an attempt to bring people together amid the pandemic.

In part of a lengthy caption, she wrote: ''In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it's important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let's not be indifferent to others risk. it's our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others' reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this.

''We can't think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don't want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution. So I'd like you to take 10 minutes of your day today to either look up loving kindness meditation on Calm or YouTube. (sic)''