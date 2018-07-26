Camila Cabello enjoys ''talking about love'' with close pal Taylor Swift.

The 21-year-old singer has gushed over her friendship with the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker, saying the pair always discuss ''love and relationships'', and can always rely on each other because of their similar personalities.

She said: ''I think we definitely have the same personality in a lot of ways, especially talking about love and relationships, boys, music. I was a really huge Taylor Swift fan before I even met her, and I think it's because we both have the hopeless romantic thing, you know? And enjoy talking about love and relationships ... I think that's really fun.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker has been touring with the 28-year-old singer as a support act for her Reputation Stadium Tour, and admits the experience has been ''super fun''.

Speaking about the tour, she told E! News: ''It's been super fun. I feel like we need to hang out more, because I think that, I've been doing my tour in between her tour, and so a lot of the times I'm just a little bit sleepy.''

This isn't the first time Camila has spoken about her bond with Taylor either, as she previously revealed she often gets relationship advice from the 'Gorgeous' singer.

Taylor has been involved in numerous high-profile relationships over recent years, having dated the likes of Harry Styles, John Mayer and Tom Hiddleston - and Camila thinks she's the perfect person to turn to for help.

She shared: ''We talk about love a lot and if I ever have any questions about love or if there's anything that I'm going through at the time, whether it's with a boy or with a friend, she's a very good person to ask those kind of questions.''

The former Fifth Harmony star also confessed to being a hopeless romantic.

She said: ''Love is the most important thing to me in the world. I'm such a hopeless romantic.''