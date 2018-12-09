Camila Cabello is taking her first break in six years.

The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker can't wait to get some ''rest and inspiration'' as she prepares for her next era.

She wrote on Twitter: ''taking my first real break in 6 years - gonna get some rest and inspiration for the next era, I CAN'T WAIT (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old singer previously revealed she doesn't have social media on her phone and tries to keep her distance from online comments in order to ''protect'' herself from any negativity.

She said: ''I try to protect myself as much as I can. I don't have any social media on my phone, I have it on my mom's phone, so if there's anything I want to say or if I want to read through what my fans are sending me, I can.

''It has made a world of difference. If it's right at your fingertips, there's a huge chance you're going to come across something that really hurts your feelings. Huge. And it's impossible to forget it.''

And Camila says she has ''gotten better'' at calming her nerves before a show and when she feels like she can't perform, she tries to remember to ''have fun'' and give the best performance for her fans.

She explained: ''It's something I have to work on, and I've gotten so much better, infinitely better, at it now, you have to remember that, first, it's not that serious. Second, if I choose to have fun, it'll make the show a billion times better. I just want to live my best life. Twitter slang!''