Camila Cabello ''can't wait'' to take her first proper break in six years as she prepares for the ''next era''.
Camila Cabello is taking her first break in six years.
The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker can't wait to get some ''rest and inspiration'' as she prepares for her next era.
She wrote on Twitter: ''taking my first real break in 6 years - gonna get some rest and inspiration for the next era, I CAN'T WAIT (sic)''
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old singer previously revealed she doesn't have social media on her phone and tries to keep her distance from online comments in order to ''protect'' herself from any negativity.
She said: ''I try to protect myself as much as I can. I don't have any social media on my phone, I have it on my mom's phone, so if there's anything I want to say or if I want to read through what my fans are sending me, I can.
''It has made a world of difference. If it's right at your fingertips, there's a huge chance you're going to come across something that really hurts your feelings. Huge. And it's impossible to forget it.''
And Camila says she has ''gotten better'' at calming her nerves before a show and when she feels like she can't perform, she tries to remember to ''have fun'' and give the best performance for her fans.
She explained: ''It's something I have to work on, and I've gotten so much better, infinitely better, at it now, you have to remember that, first, it's not that serious. Second, if I choose to have fun, it'll make the show a billion times better. I just want to live my best life. Twitter slang!''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.