Camila Cabello has ''phases'' where she needs to take long breaks from social media.

The 'Havana' hitmaker has opened up about her relationship with the online world, and she explained while she will have periods of being active, there are moments she needs to focus on herself.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''I go through phases in my life -- there are times where I feel like protecting myself and focusing on myself and being present in whatever is happening around me is more important.''

The 22-year-old singer revealed she decided to take a step back while she was working on her latest album - the follow-up to last year's self titled debut - because her music is ''most important''.

She added: ''To me, the art is what's sacred and that's what is most important. If that means I need to take a little break or a little distance, then I'll do it.''

Camila also reiterated the importance of taking time out for her own wellbeing and self care.

She said: ''In life, sometimes there is a need for space and there is a need to become a hermit crab and listen to [Oprah Winfrey's] 'Super Soul Sunday' podcast.''

Meanwhile, the 'Never Be The Same' star - who is dating Matthew Hussey - previously admitted there is nothing quite better than finding that special someone to share life with.

She said: ''No feeling compares to falling in love. It makes sense - all the movies, the stories, the songs. It is the most intoxicating, consuming feeling that exists.

''Even when other things are just as important, I don't think any feeling compares to the intensity of it. Life is too short to hang out with people you don't like, be in relationships with people that don't make you happy, or do things you hate. I think fear is actually an important feeling. You should be afraid of wasting time.''