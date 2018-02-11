Camila Cabello's new romance has taken her by surprise.

The former Fifth Harmony singer has recently started seeing the 30-year-old life coach Matthew Hussey - but Camila apparently never envisioned starting a relationship with him.

A source shared: ''Camila recently started dating Matthew.

''It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work.''

Although Camila has known about Matthew for a while, she never really considered him to be a potential boyfriend.

But the 'Havana' hitmaker - who was recently spotted on a beach in Mexico with Matthew - has been surprised at how quickly their bond has developed.

The insider told E! News: ''She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level.''

Another source shared details of the loved-up couple's romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

The insider explained: ''Camila arrived in Cabo San Lucas on Thursday afternoon with Matthew.

''They flew on a private jet together and were met at the airport by a driver who took them to their resort. They stayed in an oceanfront suite and had an amazing first day on the beach. They took a walk on some rocks and splashed around in the ocean. They sat and talked on the sand and watched the waves crash.''

What's more, the couple weren't shy about displaying their affections for each other.

The eyewitness added: ''They walked into a little cove and stood there together leaning up against each other talking and laughing.

''Their clothes got a little bit wet, but they didn't seem to mind. Camila looked blissfully happy and like she was having the perfect day. Camila and Matthew are scheduled to stay in Cabo for the rest of the weekend.''