Camila Cabello spoke of the ''special bond'' she has with her fans as she collected the Best Artist award at the MTV European Music Awards.

The 'Havana' hitmaker was thrilled to pick up the gong as she attended the award ceremony at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain on Sunday night (04.11.18).

In her acceptance speech, she shared: ''I love you guys so much. I love my fans so much. This is for my fans. I know what it's like to be a fan, I remember when I was 14-years-old watching these shows and waiting for my favourite artist to come on and I know how special that bond is between a fan and an artist. I know how special the bond I have with my fans is. To all my amazing fans, I want you to know - I love you, I see you. Thank you so much for caring about me and being there for me. I love you so much. Gracias.''

Before the award show officially kicked off, it was revealed that South Korean boy band BTS picked up the Biggest Fans award, taking the crown from the other nominees including Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello.

Camila - who left her band Fifth Harmony in 2016 in order to go solo - led the nominations for the EMAs, as she's up for six awards. The brunette beauty is also set to go head-to-head with Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa for the Best Pop Artist prize, which also includes Hailee Steinfield and Shawn Mendes. She will also fight out in the Best Video category and Best Song for her hit 'Havana' ft. Young Thug.