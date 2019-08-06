Camila Cabello says Shawn Mendes ''means a lot'' to her.

The 22-year-old singer and the 'In My Blood' hitmaker are rumoured to be romancing one another following their recent collaboration on new track 'Señorita', as they've been spotted packing on the PDA multiple times.

And now, Camila has gushed over 20-year-old Shawn, saying it was ''so much fun'' working with him on the song.

She said: ''I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.''

But although she's loving spending quality time with her rumoured new beau, she ''honestly hates'' seeing paparazzi snapping photos of the two of them enjoying a romantic kiss, especially when she doesn't know the photos are being taken.

She added: ''It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible.

''If I'm going to look like s**t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal.''

The former Fifth Harmony member is gearing up to release her second album - the followup to her 2018 solo debut 'Camila' - and says her love life has informed her songwriting.

Camila - who dated Matthew Hussey for 18 months before they split in June - told Variety magazine as part of their 'Power of Young Hollywood' issue: ''Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment.''