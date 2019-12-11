Camila Cabello learned to fix her broken relationships from Shawn Mendes.

The 22-year-old singer - who started dating her 'Senorita' collaborator in July - has taken a leaf out of her boyfriend's book after seeing how ''free'' he felt by tackling the things that upset him.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music's Beats 1, Camila said: ''He has a very pure free energy. He'll say to me sometimes, 'Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt.' And I feel he feels this need to lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free. And I think that's really beautiful.''

Camila adopted the 'In My Blood' hitmaker's ''pure free energy'' and started to think of ways she can fix the impurities in her own life.

She continued: ''That's a trait that I've adopted is whenever I feel there's a weird energy between me and somebody or if my heart is hurting for some reason, I'm like, 'OK, what do I need to do?' And I've noticed that about him.

''He's like, 'Oh, I felt this way, so I needed to take a walk. I felt this way, so I needed to go and meditate. I felt this way, so I called my family.' When his heart is hurting, he really feels it.''

The former Fifth Harmony singer adores Shawn's ''purity'' and doesn't think she's ever met anyone more honest.

Camila added: ''He's just the most transparent, honest person that I've ever met. It's because of this purity that he has that I don't think he can lie or fake because it hurts his heart. He's a very pure person and he's constantly lifting those weights off of him because he can't live like that and I love that about him.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker later revealed the secret to making their relationship last whilst they face the limelight as they simply ignore their fame.

Camila claimed: ''We both feel the same way about fame where I don't understand people who consciously think about that for a lot of their time.

''We literally have started out that way, when we were friends as well, where we just don't think about that. We're literally two human beings trying to figure their s**t out. And that's the relationship that we've always had which is why it's not even a factor in our relationship at all, you know what I mean?

''Even when he's on stage, it's not a factor. I can't explain it. For example, how I look at myself when I'm on stage, I'm just kind of doing it and I'm performing, but I'm not seeing it how other people see it if that makes sense. And I see him as human being all the time.''