Camila Cabello received the Best New International Artist gong at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday (18.06.17).

The 20-year-old star - who has gone solo after leaving Fifth Harmony in December 2016 - collected her prize at the annual Canadian awards show, where she also performed on stage.

Other big-name winners included Ed Sheeran, who was named Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group, for his efforts over the last 12 months, while local star Drake was named Most Buzzworthy Canadian.

The rapper also claimed the iHeart Canadian Single of the Year award for his track 'One Dance', which featured Wizkid and Kyla.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan was named Fan Fave International Artist or Group, and he also performed on stage to the delight of his Canadian fans.

The event, which was hosted by Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, also featured performances from the likes of Lorde and Imagine Dragons.

2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards winners:

Video of the Year:

'R.E.D.' - A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear

Best Post-Production:

'Seeing Double' - Sleepy Tom f. Tonye

Best EDM/Dance Video:

'Venus Fly' - Grimes f. Janelle Monae

Best Pop Video:

'Mercy' - Shawn Mendes

Best Rock/Alternative Video:

'In A World Possessed By The Human Mind' - The Tragically Hip

Best Hip Hop Video:

'Picasso Leaning' - Tasha The Amazon

Best Muchfact Video:

'Acid Test' - River Tiber

Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group:

Ed Sheeran

Best New Canadian Artist:

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Best New International Artist:

Camila Cabello

iHeartRADIO Canadian Single of the Year:

'One Dance' - Drake

iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year

Lorde

iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Fan Fave Video:

'Knocking At The Door' - Arkells

Fan Fave International Artist or Group

Niall Horan

Fan Fave Artist or Group:

Justin Bieber

Fan Fave Much Creator:

YouTwoTV