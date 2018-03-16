Camila Cabello insists Taylor Swift wasn't the reason behind her decision to quit Fifth Harmony.

The 21-year-old singer left the chart-topping girl group - which also features Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - in December 2016, and Camila has rubbished suggestions that it was her good pal Taylor who convinced her to take the decision.

She shared: ''It annoyed me that people said she was encouraging me because I know that she probably got a lot of negative criticism for that.

''Absolutely nobody could ever persuade me to do something.

''If I don't want to do something the whole world could be telling me and I won't do it. And if I do then the whole world could be telling me to not do it and I'll do it. I've always been that way.

''To be honest with you, she's never ever had anything to do with that.''

In fact, Camila revealed that she and Taylor never really discuss their careers with each other, and are instead more concerned with their love lives.

Speaking on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, Camila explained: ''It's so funny, because when Taylor and I talk and whenever we hang out we talk about love and boys.''

Meanwhile, Camila also insisted she doesn't harbour any bitterness towards her former bandmates, despite the acrimonious circumstances surrounding their split.

She said: ''I just feel like nothing good comes out of me talking about it. I've never felt so happy in my life and I just don't have room or desire to have any bad feelings with people.

''The reason I don't like talking about it is because I don't want to fight, I don't want any bad feelings.

''I genuinely wish them the best and I just have love for them and the whole journey we went through. I feel like now that it's been a year and a half I totally respect the time and the memories we had. I don't want to disrespect it.''