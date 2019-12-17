Camila Cabello says her ''most important relationship'' is the one she has with herself.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker has opened up about working on her new album 'Romance' - which was released on December 6 - and how being a songwriter gives her an outlet to focus on ''valuable lessons about love and life''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm thankful for this album for teaching me really valuable lessons about love and life and myself. for keeping me in my feelings and out of my head when huge changes in my life were happening, and for teaching me about how impermanent and beautiful and messy life is, and for showing me that out of all the relationships I can have, the most important relationship is the one with myself.

''I'm thankful for writing for helping me release emotion and energy and pain and joy and anxiety, I'm thankful for this album for carrying me through some of the biggest moments of my life. (sic)''

And the 22-year-old star explained how she has finds it ''easiest'' to write music whenever she feels too ''overwhelmed by an emotion''.

She added: ''Music to me has always been my way of connecting with myself. when i feel overwhelmed by an emotion the easiest way for me to let it out and cry is to put it in a song that makes me feel - it has a magic to it, in the chords, in the sounds, in the way it makes me feel, because it's so much stronger than words. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Camila - who is dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes - recently insisted she wouldn't lock lips with her man on stage.

She said: ''It's not by design, I think it's just this little rebellious part of me that knows everybody wants us to kiss, so then I don't do it.''