'Senorita' hitmaker Camila Cabello explains the ''most important relationship'' she has is the one with herself.
Camila Cabello says her ''most important relationship'' is the one she has with herself.
The 'Senorita' hitmaker has opened up about working on her new album 'Romance' - which was released on December 6 - and how being a songwriter gives her an outlet to focus on ''valuable lessons about love and life''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm thankful for this album for teaching me really valuable lessons about love and life and myself. for keeping me in my feelings and out of my head when huge changes in my life were happening, and for teaching me about how impermanent and beautiful and messy life is, and for showing me that out of all the relationships I can have, the most important relationship is the one with myself.
''I'm thankful for writing for helping me release emotion and energy and pain and joy and anxiety, I'm thankful for this album for carrying me through some of the biggest moments of my life. (sic)''
And the 22-year-old star explained how she has finds it ''easiest'' to write music whenever she feels too ''overwhelmed by an emotion''.
She added: ''Music to me has always been my way of connecting with myself. when i feel overwhelmed by an emotion the easiest way for me to let it out and cry is to put it in a song that makes me feel - it has a magic to it, in the chords, in the sounds, in the way it makes me feel, because it's so much stronger than words. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Camila - who is dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes - recently insisted she wouldn't lock lips with her man on stage.
She said: ''It's not by design, I think it's just this little rebellious part of me that knows everybody wants us to kiss, so then I don't do it.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.