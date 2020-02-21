Camila Cabello loves chocolate digestive biscuits.

The 22-year-old pop star is currently living in the English countryside whilst she shoots the new 'Cinderella' movie, and Camila has revealed that the chocolate-covered biscuits are one of the things she most enjoys about spending time in Britain.

Asked what British customs she's become familiar with, Camila - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - told Vogue: ''Have you ever had a digestive? It's like a really famous British cookie and it has chocolate on one side ... it's really good.

''We're gonna have that with our tea right now. You dip it, it melts in your mouth - it's incredible!

''Also, Cadbury chocolate buttons are really good. Fish and chips, dunked in a lot of vinegar - that's what they don't tell you, you've got to dunk it in a lot of vinegar. Nando's with peri-peri sauce...''

Camila released her second solo album, 'Romance', in December.

And the brunette beauty - who has been dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes since July last year - recently admitted to being thrilled by the response of her fans.

Camila - who collaborated with her boyfriend on the hit single 'Senorita' - said: ''It feels amazing [to see reactions online].

''I just also have the sweetest, most amazing fans in the world, and just seeing their reactions and seeing how invested they are in the music and seeing what songs they connect to and them just kind of pointing things out in the album just feels so exciting and rewarding.

''I think like, writing the album is amazing, but the second best thing is release day and getting to see what everybody is saying.''