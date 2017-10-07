Camila Cabello ''cried'' when she met Ed Sheeran.

The former Fifth Harmony singer admitted she can be ''shy and awkward'' in social situations, and she let her emotions get the better of her when she came face-to-face with one of her musical heroes.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''My musical influences include everyone from Michael Jackson, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, to Rihanna, Shakira and Latin artists like Alejandro Sanz.

''I met Ed Sheeran and cried... I'm an introvert and I get pretty shy and awkward in social situations.''

As well as her musical influences, the 20-year-old singer also takes a lot of inspiration from her fans.

She said: ''Different women inspire me every day. It could be a fan who was strugglnig for a long time and told me they recovered and are in a better place, a fan who just ame out to their mum, my little sister, and my Mom - women in my life every day who are working on making their lives better.''

And Camila thinks Beyonce is the ultimate example when it comes to strong women in the music industry.

She said: ''Women are powerful and music as a form of expression allows you to take ownership of that.

''Performances, videos and the poetry of a song are all great mediums for expressing that strength.

''Imagine Beyonce commanding a massive stage - I don't think anything can rival that in terms of an expression of women's empowerment.''

Since leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila has been working hard on solo material and the 'Freedom' singer is very proud of her first album, 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.'.

She said: ''I have so many great memories writing my first solo album.

''I had written songs by myself for years in hotel bathrooms but never a legitimate studio. It was exciting and I learnt so much.''