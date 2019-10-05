Camila Cabello cried for Jesy Nelson while watching her documentary about online trolls.

The 22-year-old star recently watched 'Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out' on BBC One and admitted it left her emotional as she has been through a similar situation.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Dan Wootton, she said: ''I teared up - that made such a big impression on me.

''Not to that point but I definitely felt the depths of struggling, and when I heard that, I just really felt what she was saying.

''I felt her pain, and for somebody to rise out of that place takes so much strength.''

Jesy, 28, revealed in the documentary that she attempted suicide due to online trolling and Camila revealed she limited her own social media use after receiving abuse while competing on 'The X Factor USA'.

She said: ''I don't go on Twitter at all. Twitter is f***ing terrible. I'm mostly on Instagram because I want to interact with my fans. But I just felt an hour ago, 'Eurgh, I wanna delete this app'.

''You get sucked back into it again and it takes you away from real life. That's the least of the worst scenarios.

''The worst of the scenarios is when something happens like Jesy where you're reading all of this hate mail from people and it's impossible for it not to take a toll on you.

''It messes with your head so much. I think it's so important for people to be aware of that.''

Jesy previously admitted she considered quitting Little Mix because she was so ''depressed'' over the abuse she was getting from online trolls but her bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, convinced her not to.

Explaining how the trolling started, she said: ''I just remember at that time feeling like I don't know what I've done wrong, because I'd never had a problem with the way I looked before social media. Everything changed - my confidence, me as a person, I didn't want to go out. I missed work, missed shows. When I was on social media and I saw it from grown women and grown men, women with children, mums and dads, I was just like, 'Woah.' It really affected me mentally because I thought, 'Oh god, if they're saying it, it must be true.' ''

When she was asked: ''Did you nearly leave the band?'', Jesy replied: ''Yeah. Yeah, yeah.''