Camila Cabello struggles with social anxiety.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker admits there are two sides to her, with one of them anxious about performing on stage and being ''terrified of the unknown''.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: ''I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that. I did an interview the other day where I got it again, the interviewer said something along the lines of ''So... how'd you end up here?'' The answer is, I feel like my whole life there's been two Camila's in me. There's little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it's safer to stay home than to play ball. Then there's the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying ''Let's go. You'll survive, and I'm not gonna miss out on this. Let's go.'' And that is literally how I can sum up how I've gotten to this point in my life. (I'm talking about as a person, not success.) remember feeling discouraged when I felt like some people were just ''born'' to do things. That they always had it in them.''

And the 22-year-old singer insists she is having ''the best time'' of her life and making ''irreplaceable memories'' every day.

She added: ''I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to... still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories. The essence of me is the same, but i've changed so much as a person. You choose who you're going to be. Force yourself to do what you're afraid of, always- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you're worth that. You're worth the fight. It's the most worthwhile one there is. Love you.''