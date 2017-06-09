Camila Cabello's single 'Crying in the Club' reduced her mother to tears.

The 20-year-old star touches on ''toxic'' moments in her life on the track and Camila admitted it was a relief to open up to her mother through the single.

She explained: ''It felt so good and I realised, really, the only way to get through pain or get through sadness is to talk about it.

''If you keep it inside, I feel like it just comes back out in uglier ways and I felt like that's what was happening to me until this song happened.''

Camila revealed has she adopted a similarly open attitude towards the rest of her debut solo album, which is titled 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.' and is scheduled for release in September.

She told 'Elvis Duran and The Morning Show': ''I wrote so many other songs about the same situation, which is the 'hurting' part of the album.

''And it just felt like I was just getting better and better as I was talking about it. I just felt like I was freeing myself, the music was really freeing me.''

Meanwhile, Camila also spoke about how the hard times in her life have helped her to become more appreciative of the happier moments.

She said: ''I feel amazing and I felt like I needed to go through it.

''You need to go through those times to be able to ... When you're out of them, you realise that you can get through it.

''Then the next time you feel low, you're like, 'OK, last time I never thought I could get up and I did, so I know I can do this!' It just gives you this confidence that, even when it feels like the end of the world, it never is.''