Camila Cabello says the dark moments in her life give her ''confidence''.

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' hitmaker admits she has gone through tough times in her life but wouldn't change it for the world as she thinks it makes her stronger as a person.

She said: ''I feel amazing and I felt like I needed to go through it. You need to go through those times to be able to ... When you're out of them, you realise that you can get through it. Then the next time you feel low, you're like, 'OK, last time I never thought I could get up and I did, so I know I can do this!' It just gives you this confidence that, even when it feels like the end of the world, it never is.''

And the 20-year-old singer's new song 'I Have Questions' has ''changed her life'' because it helped her open up about some of the ''toxic'' things that have happened in her life.

Appearing on the Elvis Duran and The Morning Show, she added: ''That song really changed my life. I felt like it was the first time that I had been going through [that], which is basically what the album is about. I had been going through probably the lowest part in my life so far, at least it felt that way for me.

''It was just stuff that was going on in my life that was just toxic things that were going on ... I felt like that song was the first time that I really opened up about how I felt. For a long time, I stopped writing for like six months because for me, writing means getting in touch with my emotions.

'It means being honest with myself, it means going into the dark parts. I didn't want to go there, I wasn't ready to talk about what I was going through.''