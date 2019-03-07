Camila Cabello's hit 'Havana' has been named the ''best selling song of 2018'' by IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), and she said the tune changed her life.
The 22-year-old star - who is working on the follow-up to last year's self titled debut album - was delighted by the news confirmed by IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), and she described the chart topping single as one that has ''completely chagned'' her life as she took the time to thank everyone who helped with its writing, recording and release.
She tweeted: ''So, Havana was the best selling song of 2018!!!!!! This song completely changed my life. I'm forever grateful to all the people that worked on this song with me and brought Havana to life, and all of you for listening
''Heart is in Havana forever!Now, back to writing for CC2 (sic)''
Camila performed the popular track at the Grammy Awards last month, as she was joined by J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandoval for the opening of the prestigious ceremony.
It's clear the singer is expecting big things from her next album, and she has been teasing fans about the new material.
She previously said: ''I'm having the most insanely beautiful time writing in the studio. I just listened to some songs in the car with my mama and we have that new music high (sic)''
The former Fifth Harmony star has also hinted at a possible collaboration with super producer Mark Ronson after sharing a photograph of them both in a studio alongside Ilsey Juber, who co-wrote Camila's 'She Loves Control'.
Camila captioned the snap with writing and kissing emojis, while Mark also posted the same image on his own Instagram.
He wrote: ''Feelings & Consequences @camila_cabello @ilsey (sic)''
