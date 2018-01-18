Camila Cabello worries about missing out.

The 'Havana' hitmaker can't believe all the success she has had in the past few years but admits it does make her think of what she's missed from a ''normal'' life.

Asked if it is a bit weird growing up in the spotlight, she said: ''A little bit. I go home to Miami and hang out with people I've known since elementary school. My experiences are so different now. I have some FOMO [fear of missing out]. But I would never trade it for anything.''

And Camila has confessed there are a lot of ''pinch-me moments'' in her life currently.

She added: ''There's definitely a lot of those pinch-me moments, which are super cool. People that I grew up with that made me want to pick up a guitar and start writing songs - they're people that I have friendships with. It's amazing and weird and surreal and crazy.''

The 20-year-old singer says it was ''completely different'' working on her new album following her departure from Fifth Harmony.

She told People magazine: ''It was completely different. I'd spent almost a year making this album, and I really didn't stop until I felt like I was ready to close this chapter. I was like, 'If I'm gonna do this my way, I'm gonna do it my way.'''

Meanwhile, Camila previously admitted she misses having a ''normal social life experience''.

Speaking in her YouTube documentary series, she revealed: ''This isn't a 9-to-5 job. It's not like we clock in and then we're out, like we're living together. I don't have a normal social life experience. Like, I'm not going to school and then going to parties after and meeting people. At the same time, I still need to live life. I'm human and I need to hug people, I need to laugh with people, I need to cry with people. Like, I need that part.''