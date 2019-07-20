Camila Cabello's ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey won't be turning to dating apps following their split.

The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker recently called time on her relationship with the love guru following 18 months of dating, but the hunk is adamant he won't be using any sites to help him find a new partner because he believes those types of apps can make men come across as ''flaky.''

Speaking to The New York Times newspaper, he said: ''We've reached a new level where people feel so disposable. We know we can keep swiping. We know we can increase our radius on our apps so there are always new dates. Because so many men act like this -- they don't go on dates and are flaky -- someone comes along that they have a connection with, they massively overvalue that connection. They think they have to hold on to it and chase it...I deal with women every day who are literally chasing men who aren't taking them seriously or investing in them.''

Following their split, Camila has been rumoured to be dating Shawn Mendes, but the 22-year-old singer is adamant that they're just really good friends who trust each other.

She said recently: ''I've never had a lot of friends. I've always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it's so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.

''I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry. To be able to hang out with someone and you don't really care that they're Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You're just people, and that is definitely something that is rare ... It's actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we're always going to love each other.''

And her friendship with Shawn had nothing to do with her split from Matthew, 32.

A source said recently: ''Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way. This is of course going to fuel rumours that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though.''