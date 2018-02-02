Camila Cabello will ''definitely not'' be playing Fifth Harmony songs at her concerts.

The 'She Loves Control' hitmaker quit the girl group - which is comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - in December 2016 to pursue a solo career, and she has no plans on revisiting her past as she has ruled out singing the 'Work from Home' band's songs for her fans.

Asked if she will be adding their hits to her setlist, she said: ''No ... no, definitely not.''

The 20-year-old beauty is instead focused on her future and her exciting ''new chapter''.

Speaking to the latest issue of NME magazine out now, she admitted: ''I honestly have never even thought about that. I don't know, I feel like this is such a new ... chapter of me.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker says she feels a responsibility as a role model to the teenage fans that look up to her, that's why she doesn't use explicit language in her lyrics.

And she says idolising pop stars such as Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato herself, has influenced her sense of duty towards her young following.

She explained: ''I think it has a lot to do with the fact I have a sister who's 10. Even if I swear in real life, I don't like swearing in songs. Because she listens to my songs with all her friends and I don't want them to not be able to sing along.

''I definitely always keep that audience in my mind.

''Growing up, I looked up to all the Disney girls like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift.

''Well, Taylor wasn't a Disney girl, but you know what I mean. I feel like the people you look up to as a kid definitely influence you in some way. And because of that I wanna be a good influence on younger kids.''