Camila Cabello felt trapped as a songwriter during her time in Fifth Harmony.

The 20-year-old star quit the chart-topping girl group - which also featured Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - in December 2016, and Camila has admitted that she grew increasingly frustrated towards the end of her time with the band.

She shared: ''When I was in the group, I experienced different things and grew a lot, but then it felt like I had new things to talk about...

''I think for me, as an artist, the only way to feel good is to make stuff that you love. But I got to this place where I couldn't express how I was feeling...''

Camila has subsequently established herself as a successful solo artist.

But the brunette beauty has admitted that performing on stage hasn't always come easily to her, because she used to lack self-confidence.

In her new YouTube documentary 'Made in Miami', she explains: ''I love music so much, but it definitely takes a lot for me to break out of my shell.''

Meanwhile, Camila recently claimed that she's ''bad'' on social media because she values her privacy.

The 'Havana' hitmaker's new YouTube documentary offers fans a behind-the-scenes look into her life, but Camila revealed she isn't very active on platforms like Twitter as she usually likes to keep a distance between herself and the wider public.

Speaking about the documentary, she explained: ''It's the most I've ever let people in before. I'm a private person. That's why I'm bad at social media!''