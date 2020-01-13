Camila Cabello will ''never forget'' working on her debut album.

The 22-year-old singer celebrated two years to the day since she released her first solo record 'Camila' on Sunday (12.01.20), and she sheared an emotional career montage alongside a sweet social media note to her dedicated fans.

She wrote: ''Today is the two year anniversary of my first album... these clips go from the last memory I made from this album back to the very first

''it's crazy looking at the girl in these videos, watching these performances and remembering how I felt in those moments - I remember being so scared in that first video but fighting through the knee, hands, and voice shaking with all I had- honestly watching these videos has left me kind of speechless and nostalgic in the best way.

''I will never forget these memories for as long as I live. (sic)''

The 'Havana' hitmaker paid tribute to her fans as she revealed how much every live performance has meant to her.

Continuing the lengthy letter, she said: ''I will never forget the never be the same tour singing in the dark in the silent darkness with you and laughing because there was always someone that yelled until literally the second to last show.

''I will always remember the signs you held up for me during real friends. I will always remember that first Lollapalooza performance, my very first time playing songs from the album, how I thought nobody would know me there but you guys were there and you already knew all the words.

''I will never forget the Grammys performance of Havana and having my dad and my sister onstage with me. I will never forget how grateful I am that you've literally made my dreams come true.

''I've wanted to do this ever since I can remember, and you've taken me on the wildest ride of my life. (sic)''