Camila Cabello ''really, really loves'' Shawn Mendes ''a lot''.

The 22-year-old singer started dating her 21-year-old pal after they reconnected while working on their single 'Senorita' together this year and she admitted the pair - who previously recorded 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' together in 2015 - are ''pretty happy'' together after reigniting their bond.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, she said: ''It was so fun! You know, we've been friends for a really long time and we were kinda like we just didn't... there was a period where we didn't hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was when we got really close. This was just like we were like 'oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out'...

''Yeah, we're pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker recently revealed that being in love makes her more creative.

Camila - who split from relationship coach Matthew Hussey in June just before she started dating Shawn - said: ''I think falling in love is the ultimate artistic inspiration because it opens you up.

''Falling in love, for me, just brings out all of my vulnerabilities. All these things show up for me and it just makes you open. When I am in love I listen to songs and I just cry. I cry easier. That must mean that I'm more open and more in touch with my emotions. All the spectrum of emotions... joy, fear, all of it.''

The former Fifth Harmony star also vowed to ''fall'' for Shawn ''like nobody is watching''.

She said: ''I don't know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it ...

''Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.''

