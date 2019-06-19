Camila Cabello has ''captured'' the ''essence of who [she is] right now'' on her new record.

The former Fifth Harmony member - who is dating British dating expert Matthew Hussey - has been able to draw on her personal relationship on her second studio album, the follow-up to her 2018 self-titled debut 'Camila', and admitted she is ''ready to bare her soul''.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions festival, she said: ''When I was going into that album I was kind of in my little bubble of life, I had far away crushes on people and would write about them and didn't really have any experiences with being in love.

''I only wrote about it from afar.

''For the first time on this album it's not my imagination, it's me writing about things that are happening in real time and I think that there's a level of detail and emotion that you get from that that's kind of irreplaceable.

''It's captured my essence of who I am right now. There are a lot of stories to tell this time around.

''I've been in my studio cave and I'm ready to bare my soul.''

The 22-year-old star - who quit Fifth Harmony in 2016 to pursue a solo career - was previously reported to be planning to work on her new music with Taylor Swift.

The 'Havana' hitmaker supported 'Delicate' singer on her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' last year, along with Charli XCX, and the pair were rumoured to have discussed ideas for the album.

An insider said at the time: ''Taylor is helping her with some of the tracks but they haven't got round to recording yet.''

According to the source, Camila's record label, Sony, were keen for the 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker to drop a new album as soon as this year.

They added: ''Camila's first album was a huge success globally and brought in close to half a million pounds for the label when cash from her touring, album streams and singles sales are tallied.

''Sony has artists like Adele, Beyonce and Pink, but in Camila they see the opportunity to pull in a new generation of music listeners and want her to release a brand new album next year.''