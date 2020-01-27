Camila Cabello performed a touching tribute to her father during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (26.01.20).

The 22-year-old singer performed 'First Man' - which features on her sophomore album 'Romance' - in front of the star-studded audience at the Staples Center, where she was joined by her dad for the show.

During the performance, Camila - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - walked into the crowd to hold hands with her father, who was sat among the audience.

The glitzy awards bash also featured a medley of hits from Ariana Grande, who began her performance with 'Imagine' before she started singing her hit track '7 Rings'.

The 26-year-old pop star closed out her medley with a performance of 'Thank U, Next', the chart-topping single that appeared on her 2019 album of the same name.

Elsewhere, Aerosmith produced one of the night's most eye-catching performances, opening their set with 'Living On The Edge' before the iconic band were joined by Run-D.M.C.

Together, they performed their groundbreaking hit 'Walk This Way'.

Lil Nas X also turned to some guest stars for his performance at the Staples Center, where he was joined by Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and BTS.

The 20-year-old rap star - who performed his hit single 'Old Town Road' - also used his time on stage to pay tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Prior to his performance, a jersey of the sports icon - who played at the Staples Center for the Los Angeles Lakers - was seen onstage.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato delivered an emotional performance of her track 'Anyone' as she made her first major comeback appearance since her 2018 drug overdose.

The pop star - who is now clean and sober - had to restart the song shortly after she began and, at one stage, a tear could be seen rolling down her cheek.