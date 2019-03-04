Camila Cabello says ''no feeling compares'' to falling in love.

The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker - who is dating Matthew Hussey - admits there is nothing quite better than finding that special someone to share life with.

She said: ''No feeling compares to falling in love. It makes sense - all the movies, the stories, the songs. It is the most intoxicating, consuming feeling that exists. Even when other things are just as important, I don't think any feeling compares to the intensity of it. Life is too short to hang out with people you don't like, be in relationships with people that don't make you happy, or do things you hate. I think fear is actually an important feeling. You should be afraid of wasting time.''

Camila's comments were part of a list of 22 things she has learned in the past year as she marked her 22nd birthday on March 3.

She added: ''In most situations you'll realise, 'Nothing is good or bad. Only thinking makes it so.' Look for the bad in the situation and you'll find it, look for the good in the same situation and you'll also find it. If being this way doesn't come naturally to you, you have to literally make a conscious effort/train your brain to find the opportunity in every sucky situation, it'll change your life overnight.''

The 22-year-old singer also urged her social media followers to not ''compare'' themselves to others on the platform and just focus on their individual successes.

She shared: ''Don't compare yourself to people on social media. Everyone is just putting on a show here. I'd say social media is the pristine, shareable, 3% of what actually happens in my real life.''