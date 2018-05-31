'Havana' hitmaker Camila Cabello has admitted she needs a ''summer party'' during her time on the road with Taylor Swift because they've still not headed out clubbing on tour.
Camila Cabello wants to go clubbing with Taylor Swift.
The 'Havana' hitmaker has admitted she would be disappointed if her ongoing live tour supporting the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer on the road didn't result in them having a night on the town.
As reported by The Sun, she was asked if they'd enjoyed a big night out, and said: ''Not yet because we are just getting started and everybody's running around.
''But as soon as things get more relaxed there has to be at least one summer party, otherwise it's not what I signed up for.''
The 21-year-old star hasn't been too disappointed with the quiet nights so far though, as it's meant she's got to spend a lot of time unwinding with her 28-year-old friend.
She added: ''No matter what, I think we are always going to have each other's backs and be great friends. It's really fun.
''I was a huge Taylor Swift fan before I even met her, so getting to go to a Taylor Swift concert is so much fun.''
The tour had a shaky start for Camila, who was forced to cancel her opening slot for a Seattle show earlier this month after she was hospitalised due to dehydration.
She shared in a statement posted to her Twitter account: ''So yesterday after my performance at the billboards, i was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out.
''They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grade fever - the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won't get better - so unfortunately I won't be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow. I'm so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can.''
