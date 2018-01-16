Camila Cabello nearly kissed Nick Jonas on New Year's Eve.

The 'Havana' hitmaker rang in the new year performing in Times Square as part of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' and she confessed she nearly pecked the 'Jealous' hitmaker on the lips to mark the occasion.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she shared: ''The ball was dropping and I was like, am I gonna kiss Nick Jonas? Because you know, it's like the New Year's thing. I've never had a New Year's kiss before ... I didn't, I chickened out, but I thought it would be like funny, you know what I mean? But Mariah Carey did blow me a kiss so that's good.''

Meanwhile, Camila previously confessed that she ''always has a crush on somebody''.

She said: ''The way that I have worked makes it hard on relationships, on friendships, even health. I always have a crush on somebody. It's just how I am! It's boring without that. A girl's gotta daydream! ... I do like to forget that I'm a singer or somebody that's famous. In LA, it was hard to have people just look at me as a 20-year-old kid. It was like I didn't really have a life outside of the studio ... I want to be able to go to Italy, to live in Spain for a few years. I want to go to New York and get my apartment, and I want to fall in love. I really do want to live. I just want to be a kid sometimes.''